House member proposes to ban government, Missouri colleges from restricting guns

State Rep. Jered Taylor is proposing to expand the number of locations, particularly private businesses like day care centers, amusement parks, and bars, where guns can be carried without a permit.

A Missouri House committee will consider today Taylor’s legislation that would also bar state, local governments and public colleges and universities from restricting the concealed carry of guns.

One argument being raised is the bill would make college campuses and such private businesses less safe. A large turnout is expected for the hearing – limiting testimony to three minutes per witness.

