House destroyed by fire at Medicine Creek in Newtown

The Medicine Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire in the southeast corner of Newtown Thursday afternoon around 3:30.

Spokesman Mike Abernathy reports the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and the fire had jumped the railroad track and caught railroad ties on fire. The railroad was closed for awhile, but they allowed one train to go through at about 10 miles per hour around 10 o’clock Thursday night.

Abernathy says firefighters were at the scene until around 3 o’clock Friday morning, and that the house was a total loss, but there were no injuries.

Departments from Galt, Milan, and Unionville assisted with the Medicine Creek Fire.

