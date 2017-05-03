House Bill 886 moves to Missouri Senate

A piece of legislation sponsored by State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe made it to the house calendar for debate, was voted to be the third read and passed, and now heads to the Missouri Senate.

The Missouri House of Representatives website says HB 886 “changes the employer contribution for the College and University Retirement Plan and requires employees to contribute to the plan.”

Black says he sponsors the bill because it will stop mirroring fluctuating factors that are out of the employee’s control and give them a plan to depend on.

The bill was voted out of the Missouri House with a vote of 137 yes, 10 no, and 14 absentees.

