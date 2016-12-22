House Bill 270 filed to raise the age requirement for marriage in Missouri

With the goal of protecting young people, incoming state Rep. Jean Evans recently filed her first piece of legislation to raise the minimum age to receive a marriage license in Missouri. Evans filed HB 270 to increase the minimum age requirement from 15 to 17 for individuals to be married with parental consent.

Missouri currently has a minimum age of 18 to obtain a marriage license without parental consent. Current Missouri law states that individuals from age 15 to 17 can receive a license with parental consent. HB 270 would raise this age requirement to 17.

Evans said her goal is to prevent child marriages that are used to disguise abusive situations and human trafficking. She noted that Virginia recently raised its minimum age requirement after seeing a large number of underage girls marry men who were far older. Evans hopes to see Missouri follow suit to protect children from forced marriages.

“It’s illegal for an adult to have sexual contact with a child, but our laws have a loophole that allows these abusers to marry their victims and get away with the crime,” said Evans, R-Manchester. “It’s time to close the loophole so we can protect our young people from those who would exploit and harm them.”

Evans filed her bill during the pre-filing period that began Dec. 1. Her colleagues will consider the bill when the 2017 legislative session officially begins Jan. 4.