House a total loss: Trenton firefighters respond to 1002 West 14th

A house was destroyed by fire last evening in the western part of Trenton.

Firefighters from Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection were sent just after 4 o’clock Wednesday to 1002 West 14th Street where heavy smoke was billowing from the two-story house.

Among the information provided by the Trenton fire department overnight, the firefighters made entry into the house with an attempt to control the fire; but were unable to do so due to limited access and unstable conditions on the second floor.

The structure burned down and is considered a total loss.

No furnishings were saved and the names of a renter and/or owner had not been confirmed as of this report.

The report noted the cause of the house fire remains under investigation locally.

There were 21 firefighters that responded to the scene and remained at the scene for approximately five and one-half hours.

Trenton fire and Grundy County rural were assisted by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, Trenton Police, and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

