Hope Haven in Chillicothe to celebrate 50 years on July 11

In recognition of its 50th year at Chillicothe, Hope Haven Industries plans on having a special observance on Tuesday, July 11.

Hope Haven is a sheltered workshop providing employment for people with developmental disabilities.

The event on July 11 is scheduled from 10 to 12 noon at 304 Clay Street in Chillicothe. The event is to include tours of the facility and refreshments. In addition to staff and employees, Hope Haven is governed by a board of directors.

In 1967, the doors opened at what was then the area’s first sheltered workshop. It welcomed 15 developmentally disabled employees who were in need of sheltered workshop employment. Today, Hope Haven’s products and business services include a recycling center, pallet shop, subcontracting services, and warehousing and logistics management.

A local organization, Families, and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled., provides daily transportation for several Grundy County individuals who work at Hope Haven in Chillicothe.

Like this: Like Loading...