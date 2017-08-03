“Hope for Maddie” fundraiser set for August 19 in Milan

An eat what you want, pay what you want dinner and auction will be held later this month to raise funds to help a six-year-old and her family with medical expenses.

“Hope for Maddie” will be held at the Milan Community Center the night of August 19th from 5 to 10 o’clock.

Food will be served starting at 5 o’clock, and the auction will begin at 8 o’clock. There will also be games, face painting, a dunk tank, and prizes throughout the evening.

Maddie has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy, a rare disease. She goes to monthly doctor appointments and receives treatment.

The family’s next option is for Maddie to see a doctor in Wisconsin or Texas who specializes in the disease.

There is no cure at this time, but treatment can make her symptoms more tolerable.

