Honoring Veterans: A list of schools and organizations holding programs to honor Veterans

With Veteran’s Day falling on Saturday this year, many of our area schools have notified KTTN of holding Veteran’s programs on Friday during school hours. With that in mind, we have compiled a listing of those holding programs to honor Veterans.

Veterans are invited to attend a program this morning at 8 o’clock at Rissler elementary school in Trenton. Trenton high and middle schools will host a coffee at 1 pm and a Veterans program will follow.

Pleasant View R-6 school has a breakfast at 8:15 this morning for Veterans.

Grundy R-5 elementary school in Humphreys has a program to celebrate and honor Veterans beginning at 9 o’clock. State Representative Nate Walker is the speaker.

Veteran’s program at the North Mercer School is at 10 o’clock with lunch to be served after the program. All veterans and spouses welcome to attend.

Newtown Harris School has a Veteran’s assembly at 10 o’clock this morning.

Spickard R-2 Veterans Day program will begin at 11 am in the gym with lunch to follow. Parents, Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend.

An assembly for Veterans, service members, and their spouses is today at 1 o’clock in the Gallatin high school gymnasium. A reception afterward will be in the high school library.

Princeton FCCLA chapter will hold a Veteran’s program in the elementary school gym at 2 o’clock this afternoon with music by Princeton band and choir students.

Gallatin VFW will host a Veterans breakfast this morning until 10 am at Corner Cafe in Gallatin.

A Veterans service officer will be available Saturday from 9 to 1 o’clock at Trenton HyVee. HyVee stores will offer a free Saturday morning breakfast for veterans.

Like this: Like Loading...