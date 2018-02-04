Home energy savings workshop to be held in Princeton

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a Low-Cost Home Energy Savings Tips and Tools Workshop in Princeton.

The free workshop will be held at the Mercer County Extension Center Wednesday night, February 7th from 6:30 to 8:30 and will cover low-cost practices that can have a large impact on home energy bills and that most homeowners can implement on their own as well as information on the Energy Star program.

Extension Natural Resource Engineer Jim Crawford will conduct the workshop and demonstrate how to use a home energy checklist to evaluate steps to take first and what has the potential for the greatest and fastest payback.

Each attendee or couple will receive a notebook of resources and information to help reduce energy costs. Preregistration is requested by Monday, February 5, so notebooks can be prepared.

Contact the Mercer County Extension Center at 660-748-3315 to register.

