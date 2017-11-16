Holiday Parade rolls through town Saturday in Chillicothe

The 71st Annual Holiday Parade, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored again this year by Hedrick Medical Center, Hy-Vee, and Midwest Gloves & Gear.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 18th and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses and individuals throughout Chillicothe. A number of bands or musical groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th-grade bands.

Those unable to attend the Holiday Parade in person will be able to watch a re-broadcast of the entire parade on Zito Media Cable Channel 6 at the following dates and times: Tuesday, December 5th at noon and Thursday, December 7th. Adam Mast, owner of Mast Productions, will also make DVDs available for sale to those who would like a copy.

One difference in this year’s parade set up is that it will feature the new stage that the Chillicothe Rotary Club and Rotary Foundation recently purchased. It will be located slightly south of where it has been in year’s past which will be at the Jackson St. intersection near Washington St. between the Livingston County Courthouse and Citizens Bank & Trust. Announcers Dave Rogers and Bill Shaffer will be on hand to announce the parade from its new venue. Entries with a performance aspect to their entry are asked to keep the routine short so as not to cause large gaps or delays in the parade and will take place around the stage area.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries and Youth Organization entries.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or [email protected]

