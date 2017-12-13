Holiday Hoops kicks off Saturday at NCMC

The North Central Missouri College Foundation will sponsor and the Trenton High School will host the 13th Annual High School Holiday Hoops.

Games will be played Saturday as well as Monday through December 23rd and December 27th through 30th at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

Holiday Hoops Director Steve Maxey says a record number 110 teams representing 62 high schools in Missouri and Iowa will participate in the tournament. He reports the tournament grows each year. Maxey believes the reason for the growth is the location of the tournament. He says there are no other shootouts held in this part of the state.

He adds that the organization is a “well-oiled machine”, the number of volunteers supporting the event is an asset, and the community’s financial support helps with making Holiday Hoops a success.

Maxey says no fee is collected from schools to participate and schools only need to turn in an application for participation.

He adds that there is a waiting list for this year’s Holiday Hoops, and there is already a waiting list for next year’s event.

