Holiday Hoops coordinator seeking volunteers for December event

Holiday Hoops 2017 is just over a month away and the invitation for volunteers has been issued to support the 13th annual event. Over 250 volunteers will once again be needed to adequately staff the event that tips off on December 18 and concludes on December 30, 2017, with breaks for the holidays and Sundays.

In making the announcement, Hoops Director Steve Maxey says there is something for everyone to do in addition to enjoying exciting high school basketball at its best.

Volunteers will be needed to serve as team hosts for the 107 teams and individuals to operate the game clock and manage the official scorebook. In addition, volunteers are needed to staff the front desk, assist with hospitality and special sales. Several organizations and businesses are getting involved with Holiday Hoops this year by manning the front desk where ticket and program sales are conducted. At this time, representatives from Barnes-Baker Motors, Century 21-Smith, and Associates, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Grundy Electric Cooperative, North Central Missouri College, Smithfield Hog Production of Princeton, the Bethany and Princeton Rotary Clubs and Wesley United Methodist Church will greet patrons.

Maxey says that the number of volunteers from all over north Missouri is just one more added feature that makes High School Holiday Hoops so unique. “We simply could not provide the support that this event requires without the involvement of volunteers. And one way we can show our appreciation is to provide each volunteer with a complimentary pass to any and all games during the ten-day event.”

Holiday Hoops continues to be the largest high school holiday shoot-out in the state with a record number of teams this year representative of 59 Missouri and Iowa high schools.

Individuals or groups wishing to become a volunteer should contact Maxey at 660-359-7244 or emailing Maxey at [email protected]. Interested individuals may also visit the Holiday Hoops Facebook page and indicate their desire to become a volunteer.

