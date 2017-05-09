Hodge Presbyterian Church to host Traveling Day Camp

Hodge Presbyterian Church is once again partnering with Heartland Camp at Parkville, Missouri to host a Traveling Day Camp that will be held June 26-June 30 on the grounds at Hodge.

The camp will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, and is open to young people that have completed grades kindergarten through 6th grade. The theme this year is “I AM”. Day Camp will offer opportunities for Bible stories, worship, songs, games, arts and crafts, slip ‘n slide, archery and many more outdoor activities.

An experienced program assistant, as well as trained college counselors from Heartland Presbyterian Center, will provide leadership for the Day Camp program. Pastor Steve Merrin and volunteers from Hodge will partner with Heartland staff to provide a fun and educational experience for campers. A Family Night and a Youth Night will be held during the week to allow campers to showcase their camp experiences for their families.

The cost for the week is $90 per child, ($60 for each additional child from the same family), and financial assistance applications are available. This cost covers all expenses including lunch, snacks, a water bottle and a t-shirt. Applications are due by June 9 and are available in the Hodge church office. More information is available from Steve Merrin at 359-5394. Registration is open to the first 25 applications with payment.

At Hodge, we firmly believe that Christian camps are uniquely capable of impacting lives for Jesus Christ. One week at our day camp can serve as one of the most powerful and life-changing experiences in our children’s faith development.

