Highway patrol’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign now underway

Choosing to drive impaired, or ride with someone who is, is not worth the risk – this is real life, and once something goes wrong, it can’t be taken back.

Last year, statewide law enforcement made 308 DWI arrests during the impaired driving campaign. There were 189 agencies statewide that participated in this effort. This year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is now running through September 3.

“Impaired driving is a year-round concern in Missouri, but the goal of this campaign is to help create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence,” said Colonel Sandra Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “We want all drivers to get home safe every day, and this campaign helps make that happen.”

Consider some of the consequences if you choose to drive impaired:

If you cause a fatal crash while intoxicated, you can be charged with involuntary manslaughter – a felony resulting in up to seven years of prison time, a $5,000 fine or both.

Your license can be suspended for 90 days on your first conviction. You could be fined up to $500 and spend up to 6 months in jail.

Any person guilty of a second or subsequent intoxication-related traffic offense will be required to install an ignition interlock device on their car before reinstating driving privileges.

Minors may additionally be subject to a Minor in Possession citation resulting in license suspension for 90 days for first offense. This is in addition to any suspension resulting from point assessment on an alcohol conviction.

Insurance coverage will be difficult to find, and your rates will be significantly higher.

There is the added embarrassment, humiliation and potential loss and consequence after informing family, friends, and employers.

