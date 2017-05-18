Highway Patrol to step-up efforts over Memorial Day

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H will participate in Memorial Day weekend enforcement operations.

Troopers throughout the state will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

Every available officer will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

Troop H will also participate in the statewide peak travel crash reduction enforcement programs May 26th through May 29th.

Troopers will be assigned to 20-mile stretches of Interstate 35.

There will also be enforcement efforts on secondary roads.

Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald says the objective of the enforcement operations is to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes.

