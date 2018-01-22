Highway Patrol to offer student academy in Macon

High school students can learn about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol during a two-day program in Macon.

The student alliance program is planned at the Highway Patrol Troop B headquarters on two consecutive Saturdays, March 3rd and 10th, from 9 until 4:30. Students will participate in a variety of educational activities designed to familiarize them with

patrol operations and equipment, which include driving while intoxicated enforcement, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, stop and approach, and crime scene investigations.

Any high school student may apply, but preference will be given to juniors and seniors. The patrol said it’s seeking high school students of good character to participate. To provide a quality educational experience, the program is limited to 20 students.

Application forms are available at Highway Patrol Troop B headquarters in Macon or by telephoning Sergeant Eric Brown 308 Pine Crest Drive in Macon.

Applications must be received by February 20th to be eligible to participate. Students selected for the program are to provide their own transportation.

