Highway patrol to conduct DWI saturation in Caldwell County

The Highway Patrol will conduct a driving while intoxicated saturation in the area in September.

Troop H will hold the operation in Caldwell County sometime next month.

The Patrol selects areas for enforcement based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, the high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald says the Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Missouri’s roads.

He advises that anytime plans include alcohol, there should be a sober designated driver.

