Highway patrol to conduct DWI saturation enforcement in Daviess County

Highway Patrol Troop H will conduct a driving while intoxicated saturation in Daviess County in September.

Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald says areas for special enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, the high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

McDonald adds that the Highway Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the roads and encourages the public to have a designated driver anytime their plans include alcohol.

