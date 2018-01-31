Highway patrol reports felony arrest in Harrison County

The highway patrol reports the arrest in Caldwell County of a Laclede resident yesterday afternoon for consideration of multiple charges that could be filed in court.

36-year-old Sarah Washam of Laclede was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

The highway patrol report accuses Ms. Washam of felony possession of a controlled substance; felony of possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; operating a vehicle without a valid license; and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility for the vehicle.

The highway patrol Tuesday evening reported an arrest in Harrison County involving a resident of Overland Park, Kansas.

The report said 21-year-old Kalvin Leuang was arrested on a felony warrant – fugitive from out of state. The warrant had been issued by officials in Johnson County, Kansas.

Leuang was taken to the Harrison County law enforcement center on a 24-hour hold.

