Highway patrol reports arrests in Harrison and Livingston Counties

The Highway Patrol reports two arrests in area counties on Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Watson of Minneapolis, Minnesota was arrested in Harrison County Friday morning, and 36-year-old Sydney Edwards of Chillicothe was arrested in Livingston County early Friday afternoon.

The Patrol accused Watson of speeding at 95 miles per hour in a 70 zone, no valid operator’s license, and no seat belt. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany and was bondable.

The Patrol accused Edwards of careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident as well as driving while intoxicated with drugs, prior offender. She was released to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and had no bond.

