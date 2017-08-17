Highway patrol reports arrest of 2 from Bethany and Hamilton

The highway patrol reports the drug-related arrests last night of Bethany and Hamilton men in Harrison County.

Both 24-year-old Isaac Smith of Bethany and 23-year-old Michael Bunch of Hamilton were taken to the Harrison county law enforcement center at Bethany.

The highway patrol has accused Smith with felony possession of a controlled substance, synthetic narcotic; felony possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The highway patrol report accuses Bunch with felony trafficking drugs, second degree – methamphetamine; felony possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic; misdemeanor marijuana possession; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

