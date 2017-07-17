Highway patrol reports 2 arrests on Sunday in North Missouri

The highway patrol reports arrests of motorists in Livingston and Daviess Counties Sunday evening.

The highway patrol said 34-year-old Jeffrey Davenport of Chillicothe was arrested about 6:30 pm on a Livingston County sheriff’s office felony warrant for driving while revoked. Davenport also was accused of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

About 9:30 pm, in Daviess County, the highway patrol said 21-year-old Graham Oldfather of Wichita, Kansas was arrested for investigation of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, as well as speeding, allegedly going 80 miles an hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

Both Davenport and Oldfather were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

