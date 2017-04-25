Highway Patrol K-9 strikes gold: 2 arrested after 1 pound of meth discovered

On Monday morning, a Missouri state trooper stopped a southbound 2003 Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 29 at the 57-mile marker in Andrew County.

Circumstances led to the trooper conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle after a Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 made a sniff search of the vehicle. The search revealed one pound of methamphetamine located in the vehicle.

The driver, Jeff E. Hart, 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and passenger Omar M. Chapman, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were arrested for trafficking of a controlled substance.

The suspects were transported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department in Savannah, MO.

