The highway patrol in Putnam County reports the arrest last night of a Unionville man.

According to the report, 57-year-old Thomas A. Duncan has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine; felony driving while intoxicated; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid license.

The report said Duncan was taken to the Putnam County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

