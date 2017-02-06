Highway Patrol arrests two Jamesport men on multiple charges involving improper use of an ATV

The Highway Patrol is reporting on the weekend arrests of two young Jamesport men, 25-year old Tyler King and 21-year old Reuben Bontrager, with both men accused of multiple violations. The arrests occurred late Saturday afternoon.

One of the charges involved is a felony – resisting arrest by fleeing, misdemeanor charges include operating an unregistered ATV, operation of an ATV without proper safety flags, operating an ATV on a highway, speeding in excess of 30 miles over the speed limit, and operating an ATV in a careless manner, endangering a pedestrian. Bontrager also was accused of operating an ATV on a highway, without an operator’s license.

King and Bontrager were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. Bond is $10,000 each with arraignments scheduled for Tuesday in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court.

