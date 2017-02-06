Highway Patrol arrests two Jamesport men on multiple charges involving improper use of an ATV

Local News February 6, 2017 Tom Johnson
The Highway Patrol is reporting on the weekend arrests of two young Jamesport men, 25-year old Tyler King and 21-year old Reuben Bontrager, with both men accused of multiple violations.  The arrests occurred late Saturday afternoon.

One of the charges involved is a felony – resisting arrest by fleeing, misdemeanor charges include operating an unregistered ATV, operation of an ATV without proper safety flags, operating an ATV on a highway, speeding in excess of 30 miles over the speed limit, and operating an ATV in a careless manner, endangering a pedestrian.  Bontrager also was accused of operating an ATV on a highway, without an operator’s license.

King and Bontrager were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. Bond is $10,000 each with arraignments scheduled for Tuesday in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court. 

 

 

