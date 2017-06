The highway patrol reports two Braymer residents were arrested Saturday night.

Jacob Dudley and Sydney Youtsey, both 18, were arrested and accused of felony armed criminal action, felony possession of a hallucinogenic controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dudley also was accused of speeding 85 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone.

Both teens were taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office.

