Highway patrol arrests Trenton man on driving while intoxicated charge

Local News July 14, 2017July 14, 2017 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on the felony charge of driving while intoxicated persistent offender.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Donald Hamilton was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Wednesday.

His bond is $10,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 25th.

Court documents accuse Hamilton of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Tuesday.

The documents report he was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated.

