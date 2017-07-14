Highway patrol arrests Trenton man on driving while intoxicated charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on the felony charge of driving while intoxicated persistent offender.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Donald Hamilton was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Wednesday.

His bond is $10,000 cash or corporate surety, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 25th.

Court documents accuse Hamilton of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Tuesday.

The documents report he was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated.

