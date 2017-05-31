Highway patrol arrests St. Joseph teen in Sullivan County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph resident in Sullivan County Monday afternoon.

Online court information shows 18-year-old Cristian Gonzalez was charged with the felony of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, the misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and driver or front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

Gonzalez’s bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for arraignment in the associate division of Sullivan County circuit court in Milan June 18th.

Like this: Like Loading...