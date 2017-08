The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Cowgill woman in Clinton County on warrants from other counties.

Thirty-four-year-old Robyn Novak was arrested Thursday morning on a Macon County warrant for speeding at least 20 miles per hour over the limit and no valid operator’s license as well as a Clay County warrant for failure to appear for traffic violations.

The Patrol also cited her for no valid operator’s license and Novak was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

