Highway Patrol announces results of “Safe To School” checkpoint in Trenton

The results of a recent “Safe to School” child restraint checkpoint operation in Trenton have been announced.

Highway Patrol Troop H Captain James McDonald reports officers issued 10 seat belt citations, four child restraint citations, and 10 warnings.

The checkpoint was held near the schools with the goal of checking to ensure children were properly secured in a child restraint or seat belt.

McDonald says properly securing children in an approved child restraint is critical for safety, and it is the law.

