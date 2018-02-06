Highway 5 crash in Putnam County injures 2

Residents of Chillicothe and Brookfield were injured in an accident on a snow-covered Highway 5 in Putnam County.

The highway patrol reports 27-year-old Rebeka Carman of Brookfield and 26-year-old Nicole Marte of Chillicothe were taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with minor injuries. The patrol reports neither were using a seat belt.

The patrol investigating officer said a northbound pickup went out of control on the snow, ran off the right side of the highway, and overturned. The truck was demolished in the accident just before noon Sunday. The accident happened about three miles south of Unionville.

