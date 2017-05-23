High-speed chase in Livingston County ends in 1 arrest

A man from Nebraska was arrested in Livingston County after allegedly speeding and refusing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

Sheriff Steve Cox said Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter was on U.S. 36 near LIV Road 261 when he checked a Texas vehicle running 112 mph in a 65.

After attempting to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued westbound, refusing to stop. The deputy noted other vehicles on the highway were yielding to the warning lights and siren but not the Texas car.

Cox said Chillicothe Police assisted near the 36 and 65 junctions by utilizing spike strips which caught one or more tires of the fleeing car. Officers subsequently arrested the driver who was identified as 44-year-old Adama Gilbert S O Folligan, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Livingston County canine “Zaki” was summoned to the scene to check the vehicle.

Folligan subsequently posted bond and was released with citations for driving 112 in a 65 zone, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and no valid driver’s license. The sheriff added Folligan was advised where his rental car was located and how he was responsible for the impound and tire repair fees.

Folligan is scheduled in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court on June 21.

