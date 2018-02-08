High school students to participate in Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour

High school students from rural America will come together for the Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour this summer.

GRM Networks will sponsor an area student to attend the tour of Washington, D.C. June 2nd through 6th and pay all of the student’s expenses. The tour offers rural students an inside look at the telecommunications industry, educates students about the legislative and governmental process, gives students the opportunity to experience the nation’s capital and visit historical sites, and allows students to meet youth from rural areas across the country.

Students attending must be 16 or 17 years old at the time of the youth tour. The Foundation for Rural Service will not accept students who are 18 or older.

An application for the tour can be found on the GRM Website. Completed applications should be emailed to GRM Sales Representative Sydney Smith at [email protected] by February 28th.

Like this: Like Loading...