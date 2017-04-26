High school students can use the A+ Program to pay for post-secondary education

Trenton High School students have the option of using the A+ Program to pay for post-secondary education.

Assistant Principal of Trenton Middle School and High School Kasey Bailey explains that A+ is a scholarship established by the state to pay the tuition of students who attend a Missouri community college or technical school full time.

He says that to qualify, a student must be a United States citizen, sign an A+ agreement with their participating high school, attend an A+ certified high school for at least three years immediately prior to graduation, maintain 95% attendance and at least a 2.5 grade point average, and have a record of good citizenship.

Bailey adds that students must also complete 50 hours of unpaid tutoring and score at least proficient on the Algebra 1 End of Course exam or score a 17 on the math subsection of the ACT.

He says if students wish to participate in the A-Plus Program, freshmen and their parents need to sign and return the A+ consent form, sophomores need to take Algebra 1 and score at least proficient, juniors need to sign up to become cadet teachers, and seniors need to complete applications for Missouri community colleges or technical schools as well as complete their FAFSA, and enroll in at least 12 hours of courses.

Once at college, Bailey says students need to maintain at least a 2.5-grade point average to continue their eligibility.

A+ will reimburse students for tuition until they receive an associate’s degree or they have completed 105% of hours required for the program in which they are enrolled.

Bailey adds that students may still receive A+ reimbursement if they enroll at a community college or technical school within 48 months of their graduation.

Call the high school office at 359-2259.

