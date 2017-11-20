Health insurance program to be held tonight at Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library

A University of Missouri extension specialist hosts a program in Trenton tonight regarding health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Family financial education specialist Merideth Berry holds the program at 6 o’clock tonight at the Hoover Theater. That’s at the Grundy County Jewett-Norris library in Trenton.

Berry can be reached at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton where the University of Missouri Extension has offices.

The open enrollment period for the 2018 marketplace health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act continues through December 15th. After that date, people may enroll or change plans only if they qualify for a special enrollment period.

