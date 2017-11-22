Health insurance dominates Trenton Finance Committee meeting

Trenton’s Finance Committee is recommending an increase be accepted for next year on the city of Trenton employee health insurance premiums.

Three members of the committee last night reviewed a renewal quote submitted by the city’s insurance carrier called MIRMA. That’s an acronym for Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. City Administrator Ron Urton said the proposal insurance cost is an overall increase of five point nine percent when compared to the current premium. The city of Trenton and TMU pay 100 percent of an employee’s health insurance base premium.

The proposal includes all three plans employees now have, one of which has a higher deductible, while another has a lower deductible. It was reported a majority of city and TMU employees have a $2,500. Employees, through payroll with-holdings, have an option of choosing additional coverage for themselves and for their dependents. In terms of dollars, Urton said the increase in health insurance cost amounts to approximately $30,000 the city will absorb. For the optional, additional coverage, the amount is an estimated $19,000.

The finance committee will recommend that the full Trenton City Council accept the health insurance coverage for next year. The plan begins January 1st. This will be the third year of the city having health insurance through the company known as MIRMA.

Also last evening, the finance committee did a six-month review of the city budget. Urton said no action was taken pending further review in January once tax revenues are better known to the city leaders. Department heads have been asked to prepare a list of needs for consideration in the next budget year beginning in May 2018.

