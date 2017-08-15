Head-on crash southwest of Trenton injures 3

The highway patrol reports three Trenton and Laredo residents sustained minor injuries in an accident this morning, approximately seven miles southwest of Trenton.

The two vehicle accident occurred on Southwest 54th Street.

Taken by a private vehicle to a doctors’ office in Trenton were the driver of one car: 16-year-old Adreanna Gard of Trenton and a passenger, 12-year-old Andrew Huffstutter of Laredo. Taken by emergency medical services to Wright Memorial Hospital was the driver of a van: 53-year-old Cynthia Donnelly of Trenton.

The highway patrol reported the crash occurred as Miss Gard was eastbound on 54th street and the Donnelly van was merging onto 54th Street from Southwest 40th Avenue. An officer noted the van pulled into the path of the car – the vehicles met head on with both coming to a stop facing north in the roadway.

The highway patrol report indicated the car was demolished and the van received extensive damage in the wreck at 10:30 this morning. All occupants were using safety devices.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

