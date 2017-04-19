HAZMAT Incident Response Awareness and Operations training to be held in Brookfield

Hazardous Materials Incident Response Awareness and Operations training will be held at the Brookfield Fire Station in the next few weeks.

The Awareness training will be Saturday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Operations training will be May 5 from 6 to 10 o’clock at night and May 6 through 8 from 6 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

Those participating in the Operations course must have successfully completed the Awareness course and have full protective equipment.

Successful completion of the courses will require a 70% or greater score on a written exam as well as the State Certified Practical Skills exam for the Operations course.

The Missouri Emergency Response Commission sponsors the training.

