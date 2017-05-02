Haunting mugshot of woman with black eyeballs goes viral

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (MEREDITH) — A 24-year-old South Carolina woman has received national attention for her booking photo, in which she appears to have black eyes.

Morgan Joyce Varn was arrested on April 24 after she and an armed man allegedly robbed a 25-year-old of cash and a cellphone, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he knew Varn and that she invited him over before stealing his belongings and threatening to hurt him with an ashtray.

After an hours-long standoff with police, Varn was taken into custody along with 23-year-old Jonathan Mikael Robinson.

In her striking mugshot, Van has long blond hair, face tattoos, and black eyeballs.

Fox 5 Los Vegas posted her photo with the headline, “Here’s a mugshot to haunt your nightmares.”

One commenter responded, “I wonder if they will let her pay her bail with the souls of her enemies.”

It’s speculated that Varn may have tattooed her eyeballs to get that haunting effect.

She remains in jail, facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage, the Charlotte Observer reports.

