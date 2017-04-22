Hatfield man thrown from motorcycle in Friday accident

The Highway Patrol reports a Hatfield man sustained moderate injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle on Missouri 46 two miles west of Hatfield Friday afternoon.

Twenty-three-year-old Thomas Morrison drove west when he failed to negotiate a curve, his motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, and overturned, totaling it.

A private vehicle transported Morrison to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The Patrol reports he wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Missouri Department of Conservation assisted the Patrol.

