‘Hater’ dating app matches people based on mutual dislikes

(UPI) — An upcoming dating app looks to help people find love by tapping into their mutual hatreds.

The app, known as “Hater,” is set to release to the public on Feb. 8 and boasts that it is “the first dating app that matches people on the things they hate.”

“Hater is making serious online dating more approachable by replacing cumbersome surveys and bios with a fun, alternative way to express your personality,” the app’s website states.

Hater asks users to build a profile by swiping different directions to indicate whether they love, hate, like, dislike or are indifferent to certain people, activities or ideas according to The Telegraph.

The app then searches its archive to connect users with other people who share common dislikes.

Hater CEO 29-year-old Brendan Alper told New York Magazine he came up with the idea while working as a comedy writer but eventually realized it could have potential as a real life service.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘Hey even though this was a funny idea, it actually makes a lot of sense,'” he said.

More than 2,000 topics including Donald Trump, gluten-free, camping, marijuana, butt selfies, and Taylor Swift as a person will be available on the app at launch with more user-generated topics being added later.

While hate serves as the driving force behind the app, Alper assured that future user-generated topics will be vetted carefully.

“We view hate speech as completely unacceptable, we have zero tolerance for any sort of bigotry or hate speech or discrimination,” he said.

