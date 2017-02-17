Harward declines national security adviser post

(UPI) — Retired Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward on Thursday reportedly declined an opportunity to become President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser.

Harward was offered the job this week after Michael T. Flynn resigned from the post. Various sources said Thursday that after consideration, Harward decided to pass on the job.

CBS News reported Thursday that a possible reason for Harward’s refusal was his insistence on bringing his own security team to the National Security Council, which the White House balked at — specifically, Trump’s retention of K. T. McFarland as an adviser.

“Harward is conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality,” said one source cited by the Financial Times.

Fox News reported that Harward declined the offer for family reasons.

CNN cited an acquaintance who said Harward views the security post as a “(expletive) sandwich.”

The Hill reported that Trump was trying late Thursday to change Harward’s mind about declining the offer. The two were scheduled to meet Thursday night.

Trump tapped Harward for the post earlier this week after Flynn resigned in the wake of reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions with Moscow’s top U.S. diplomat in December.

The president reiterated at a news conference Thursday that Flynn was effectively fired because of his inability to recall details for Pence about conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

