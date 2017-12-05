Harry Bratton receives Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Alumni Award

Harry Bratton of Lee’s Summit, Missouri was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for his outstanding alumni support of North Central Missouri College and Missouri community colleges.

Harry received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This award is given annually to community college alumni that show their support and commitment to their community college alma mater.

Harry attended Trenton Junior College from 1951-1952 and 1954-1956. Harry stopped out of college to be drafted into the Army and served overseas in Germany as a mechanic. After graduating from TJC, Harry attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After his degree completion, Harry began his 33-1/2-year career as a Mechanical Engineer in nuclear weapons with Bendix Corporation (now Honeywell F.M. &T).

Harry and his wife Alice were recognized by NCMC as a Lead Gift Contributor in 2014 for donating $105,500 toward the restoration of Geyer Hall. Harry was then honored as a Distinguished Alumni by NCMC in 2016. Harry is an active NCMC Foundation board member and serves on several event and scholarship committees.

“Harry gives his heart to NCMC and works tirelessly for our NCMC Foundation,” said, Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “He is a wonderful alumnus, Foundation board member, and friend.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

