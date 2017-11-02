Hannibal native serves aboard USS America

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Gilbert, a native of Hannibal, Missouri, assigned to the supply department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inventories parts using an integrated barcode scanner in the main issue room.

America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The USS America is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

