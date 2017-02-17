Hannibal man dies in crash near Macon

A Hannibal man died as the result of a vehicle crash north of Macon Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 62-year-old Sterling Owens drove north on U. S. Route 63 when his truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer traveling south head on.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Macon County Coroners Office.

The tractor-trailer was driven by 49-year-old Dennis Armstrong of Rockford, Illinois.

The Patrol reports Armstrong wore a seat belt at the time of the accident, while Owens did not.

