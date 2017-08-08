Hannah and Kaci Persell win gold in America’s State Games

Hannah and Kaci Persell participated in the America’s State Games in Grand Rapids, Michigan August 3 – 6, 2017. They participated in three events each: 3D archery, a team FITA event, and a two-day FITA event. Hannah and Kaci each received a gold medal in their respective age groups in the 3D event. Hannah received a gold medal during the team event with randomly selected teammates from Massachusetts and Oklahoma. Kaci received a gold medal in her age group during the two-day FITA event.

The State Games of America is a biennial amateur multi-sport event held in North America. It is organized by the National Congress of State Games. Athletes qualify for the Games by earning a medal in their respective State Games in the previous two years.