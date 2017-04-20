“Handling Propane Gas Emergencies” course to be held in Chillicothe

A “Handling Propane Gas Emergencies” course will be held in the Chillicothe Fire Department Training Room May 6 from 1 to 4 o’clock in the afternoon and from 5 to 11 o’clock that night.

The course will cover how to safely respond to, mitigate, and control an emergency incident involving propane or liquefied petroleum gas.

Students will also learn the physical properties and characteristics of propane and how to properly manage an incident as well as safety features of propane storage devices and tank designs.

Students must be 18 to participate in the live burn portions of the course.

The Missouri Emergency Response Commission sponsors the class.

A propane product and container specialist from the National Propane Gas Association developed the training curriculum.

