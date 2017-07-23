Hamilton woman involved in crash near Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton woman sustained minor injuries in an accident about four miles east of Cameron Friday night.

Fifty-six-year-old Linda Thomson traveled on westbound U. S. Route 36 when another vehicle struck the rear of her car, causing her car extensive damage. Neither vehicle stopped, and the driver of the second vehicle has not been identified.

Thomson transported herself to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports she wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

