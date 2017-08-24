Hamilton Police Department arrests two on drug charges

August 24, 2017
Two Hamilton residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday.

The Hamilton Police Department reports a search warrant that the police department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department executed at 305 East School Street in Hamilton led to the arrest of the two subjects.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicolas Hanes was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brittni Wilkinson was arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The Hamilton Police Department reports the search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.



