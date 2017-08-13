Hamilton man’s car goes airborne in Friday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a vehicle accident in Pettis County Friday night.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Alden failed to turn off Front Street west of La Monte before the road ended and struck a guard rail blocking the end of the road.

His car then became airborne, traveled into a grassy embankment, and came to rest on the shoulder of the road, totaling the vehicle.

An ambulance transported Alden to the Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

The Patrol reports he wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

